The Telugu version of Mahesh Babu's Spyder — directed by AR Murugadoss — has allegedly been leaked online. The free full movie download is likely to affect the film's collection at the box office.

A notorious gang has released the full movie of Spyder for download on its website, a day after the film hit cinema halls.

Six different versions of the full movie, varying from 2.4GB to 200MB, are available for download on the website. Hundreds of people have apparently downloaded the film.

"Spyder (2017) Telugu PreDVD - Line Audio - [1080p - PreDVD - x264 - MP3 - 2.3GB] - [720p - PreDVD - x264 - MP3 - 1.4GB] - [PreDVDRip - 700MB - x264 - 1CD - MP3] - [PreDVDRip - XviD - 700MB - MP3] - [PreDVDRip - 400MB - x264 - MP3] - [PreDVDRip - 200MB - x264 - MP3] - [Watch Online] - First On NET," reads the statement with links for download on the website.

Spyder is a big-budget movie that has been made and released simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil with the same title on September 27.

Its global theatrical rights were sold for Rs 124 crore, which is the highest price for a non-Baahubali Telugu film. Its makers have taken precautionary measures to curb its piracy. They tweeted, "SAY NO TO PIRACY Report #SPYDER piracy links to spyderantipiracy@gmail.com. [sic]"

Mahesh Babu, along with some of his fan clubs, had also tried to create awareness about piracy of Spyder. The superstar‏ tweeted on September 26: "Do not encourage Piracy. Watch #SPYder in the theaters. [sic]"

Following his lead, Mahesh Babu News‏ (@MaheshBabuNews) tweeted: "Don't encourage piracy! It's South India's 2nd highest budget film. Worth to watch on a Big screen! Pls support @SpyderTheMovie! Stop Piracy. [sic]"

ManaMahesh.com‏ tweeted: "Requesting each and every Fanbase to report any pirated link of #SPYder to SPYderAntiPiracy@gmail.com @SPYderTheMovie. Let's stop piracy [sic]"

But they failed to stop the piracy of Spyder, which has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics.

The word of mouth may stop some viewers from coming to the theatres to watch the film and lead them to download the full movie from the internet.

If this happens, the movie will incur huge losses for its distributors.