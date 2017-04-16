Superstar Mahesh Babu and director AR Murugadoss have reportedly planned to wrap up the shooting of their next movie titled Spyder soon and release its teaser in the second week of May.

Spyder, which went on floors in July 2016, is now in its final leg of shooting. Reports suggest that the filming for this schedule is being held in Hyderabad and a major portion of the shoot will be completed with it. The film unit, which will complete its shooting by the end of April, has reportedly to planned to release its teaser in the second week of May.

Written by AR Murugadoss, Spyder is a bilingual espionage thriller film, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. Mahesh Babu is playing the lead role in the movie, while Rakul Preet Singh appears as his love interest. SJ Surya, Bharath, Nadhiya and Priyadarshi Pullikonda are seen in the pivotal roles in the movie, which has Harris Jayaraj's music and Santosh Sivan and SD Vijay Milton's cinematography.

The makers released the first look and motion poster of Spyder on April 12 and both have received superb response from the audience. Its motion poster has set a new record by getting 1 million views. The producers, who are all thrilled over the response, tweeted: "Thank you. #SPYderFirstLook reaches 1 million. #Spyder @urstrulyMahesh @ARMurugadoss @Rakulpreet"

The motion poster of Spyder, which was released on its official YouTube channel, has been viewed 1,994,396 times in four days. The video is set to cross 2 million mark, which will be another big record for the film. It has received 69,056 thumbs up, 6,055 thumbs down and 4010 comments so far.