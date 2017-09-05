The Haali Haali song from Mahesh Babu's latest movie Spyder has received overwhelming response from fans. The single was released on the evening of Monday, September 4.

Brijesh Tripathi Sandilya, Harini and Sunitha have lent their voices for the Haali Haali number, which is composed by Harris Jayaraj. It is a raunchy song peppered with naughty lines from Ramajogayya Sastry.

Brijesh Tripathi's voice blends well with the tune. Harini and Sunitha's vocals make it an enjoyable number. The song is a mixture of Hindustani, Punjabi and Western beats.

However, there is a belief that Harris Jayaraj has borrowed the beats from his own song, Randakka, from Anniyan. "#HaaliHaali from #Spyder has heavy Randakka from Anniyan hangover. But still not even half as good as the latter. [sic]" critic Haricharan Pudipeddi has pointed it out on Twitter.

Nonetheless, the song has sent the fans of Mahesh Babu into a tizzy. In less than 20 hours, it has garnered over 1.2 million hits on YouTube with above 52,000 thousand likes and 6,000+ dislikes.

The Tamil version of the number, titled Aali Aali, has got close to 3 lakh hits with over 19,000 likes on YouTube.

Haali Haali is the second number from Spyder to be released, after Boom boom, which was launched in August. The complete album is likely to be out on September 9.

Spyder marks the debut of Mahesh Babu in Kollywood. Director AR Murugadoss has shot the film simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. Rakul Preet Singh plays the heroine in the film, which has SJ Surya in the role of the antagonist.

Bharath, RJ Balaji, Shaji Chen and others are in the supporting roles.

Spyder has cinematography by Santosh Sivan and the film is being edited by A Sreekar Prasad. Spyder will hit the screens on 27 September.