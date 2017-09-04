A month after the release of the first single of Spyder, titled Boom boom, the makers are set to treat fans of Mahesh Babu with the second song from the upcoming bilingual film. The number will be unveiled at 7 pm on Monday, September 4.

The second song is believed to be a romantic number shot on Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh. Zee Music South has acquired the audio rights of the movie and is expected to unveil the number on Saavn.com before releasing it on YouTube.

Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for Spyder. The first number was sung by Nikhita Gandhi, while and Madhan Karky had penned the lyrics. Fans now have high hopes from the second track.

The complete album will reportedly be launched on September 9. The trailer will be unveiled closer to the film's release.

Spyder is a spy thriller that has Mahesh Babu as an intelligence officer. Rakul Preet Singh plays the love interest of the hero and SJ Suryah will be enacting the role of the antagonist in the upcoming flick that is being simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu.

The AR Murugadoss-directed movie has Bharath, RJ Balaji and many others in the cast. It has Santosh Sivan's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Spyder will be released on September 27, on the occasion of Navaratri.