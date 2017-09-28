Telugu critics are happy with superstar Mahesh Babu's performance in Spyder. But they say that he has chosen a wrong script again after Brahmotsavam and they are upset with AR Murugadoss' work.

Written by AR Murugadoss, Spyder is a spy thriller that revolves around the story of an intelligent officer, who is helps people in trouble. The Telugu critics say that the director has chosen an interesting concept that offers a message to society, but he has failed to execute it properly on screen.

Firstly, AR Murugadoss takes his own sweet time to start the actual story of Spyder. Secondly, he has taken too many cinematic liberties, as the film has some illogical scenes. Thirdly, he seems to be in hurry in the climax portion. Lastly, the movie has too much of Tamil nativity, which disappoints the Telugu viewers, say the critics.

The critics say that Mahesh Babu and SJ Surya have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights. Spyder has fantastic production values, which are on par with international standards and background score, picturisation, VFX works and action scenes are the attractions on the technical front.

APherald.com Rating 2.5: First of all, this movie doesn't deserve Mahesh Babu and Mahesh Babu don't deserve such a movie! Any hero could have done it. It is not that kinda movie where it's worth the wait for fans and the actor who had all hopes for more than a year. Two action blocks are pretty good, but they lack impact. 'Ciciliya' song is a treat to watch. The movie has all technical departments checked out. However, a weak plot, preachy mode spoils everything in the end. A very sluggish first half and a dull second half, SPYDER will disappoint you as a movie buff for sure.

Telugu360.com: As a story it is OK, may work for mid-range heroes but not for superstars. AR Murugadoss who delivered many hits with an interesting core point misses it in this film nor a message. This type of plots need interesting situations, clues, and smart way to unfold the murder mystery.. which this high profile technical team fails to deliver.

Idlebrain.com: Plus points are Mahesh Babu, villain character (especially the flashback episode) and a few episodes. On the flipside, pre-climax and climax are let down. Romance track is not fresh. There is a lot of Tamil nativity/body language in a film that is set against Hyderabad backdrop. The background of villain may appear raw for regular moviegoers. On a whole, Spyder is a nice selection from Mahesh Babu in terms of story and intent, but the director has given something which audiences were not expecting!

Gulte.com Rating 2.5: Spyder has some bright moments here and there besides good performances of Mahesh and Surya. But the magic of Murugadoss has been missing with the logic going for a toss. Spyder is different from regular stuff, but misses the mark by a fair distance. It will go down as another disappointment from superstar whose last film was a huge misfire.

Indiaglitz.com Rating 2.75: The spy thriller takes unconvincing liberties in the second half. A tragedy of epic proportions is sought to be reduced into a hero vs villain rivalry without a compelling narrative. Mahesh's studied acting prowess is remarkable. He drives the film, ably assisted by the technical departments.

123telugu.com Rating 3.25: Spyder is a decent action thriller which has some very interesting moments. Mahesh Babu's rocking performance and Surya's menacing act will surely impress you. But as the film has a routine and serious storyline, the class audience will lap it up but the mass audience might find it a bit difficult to digest. Also, the climax is weak and hurried up. If you are okay with the above-said things, then Spyder will entertain you this weekend.

Tollywood.net Rating 3: Spyder has all the elements for a commercial genre and also has emotional scenes that will touch the audiences. There are enough twists and turns in the story to keep the thrill right through. The pre-interval twist in the tale is really mind blowing and the audiences can't wait for the second half to begin. The second half is as gripping and interesting as the first. The climax scene is the highlight of the film. Overall Spyder is bound to sweep the audiences off their feet.