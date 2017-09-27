Some viewers, who have seen Mahesh Babu's Spyder, say that actor SJ Surya's role is inspired by late actor Heath Ledger's character Joker in the Hollywood movie The Dark Knight.

Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, Spyder is about an Intelligence Bureau officer (Mahesh Babu), who hears the problems of people and helps them. The movie is all about how he goes on to nab a psychopathic serial killer (SJ Surya). Both the actors have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of the film.

The viewers are impressed with the racy screenplay of Murugadoss, lead actors' performance and rich production values. Soon after watching Spyder, many film-goers took to their Twitter handles and lauded and congratulated the film unit for their wonderful efforts.

But some movie buffs say that director AR Murugadoss has taken inspiration from Heath Ledger's character Joker in the Hollywood movie The Dark Knight for the role of SJ Surya. Here are Twitter comments of a few viewers.

Vamsi‏ (@kvvamsi): #Spyder is a desi version of Dark Knight with novel ideas and an engaging screenplay. Imagining and executing climax like this gutsy!

Draviyam s Fernando‏ (@Draviyamsfernan): #spyder another copy cat flim of @ARMurugadoss hugely inspired from dark Knight series.

Sureshbabu‏ (@suresh_svs_babu): SPyder Film has been completely inspired from batman and joker from the dark knight.

Anand‏ (@anandvamsi): ARM Nolan fan anukunta, appatlo memento ni ippudu the dark Knight ni koddhiga lepesadu. Kani movie thopu Spyder

Santosh Eppalapally‏ (@santoshimz): #SPYder is awesome, masses will connect to the concept, way darker than I expected and reminded me of dark knight. Sj surya wow

Diddz_d_CT‏ (@charandiddi): Aunties rescue a big roflmao, should've tried uth or uncles instead. Surya Character & hospital scene on the lines of Dark knight #SPYDER

Saradhi Vallabh‏ (@vallabh_saradhi): #SPYDER SJ Surya reminds me Joker in The Dark Knight, @ARMurugadoss Trademark #HITCINEMA

Rogue‏ (@GTMNTN) #SPYder - Batman The Dark Knight in Tollywood format No doubt definitely justified by every character & Hit Splly Bhairava@Joker awesome

Pravin‏ (@vfxpravin): Watched #SPYder, the film is in tamil but the treatment is like for telugu audience. SJ Suryah vera level. Dark Knight Joker range acting.