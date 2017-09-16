The audio launch functions are being slowly replaced by pre-release events in Tollywood. Many big movies in the last two years have followed this trend and have managed to create a lot of buzz before their films' hit the screens.

On Friday evening, September 15, the makers of Spyder had organised a grand event in Hyderabad. Galla Jayadev, Koratala Shiva, Vamsi Paidipally, SV Prasad and a host of other dignitaries graced the function. The entire cast and crew were in full attendance at the pre-release event of the bilingual flick.

However, the major attraction of the event was Mahesh Babu's family. His father and superstar Krishna with his wife Nirmala were special guests, while the Prince's wife Namrata Shirodkar with their kids – 11-year old Gautham Krishna and five-year-old daughter Sitara - were the cynosure of all eyes.

The kids rarely make a public appearance, hence their presence drew the audience and public's attention. The photos of their conversations and gestures have now gone viral. Especially, the pics in which Sitara is sitting in Rakul Preet Singh's laps have become the talk of the town.

Spyder is an action thriller in which Mahesh Babu plays the role of an intelligence officer. This is said to be made on bioterrorism in which SJ Suryah plays the role of antagonist. Bharath, RJ Balaji, Shaji Chen and others are in the supporting roles.

The AR Murugadoss-directorial film has Harris Jayaraj's music, Santosh Sivan's cinematography, and A Sreekar Prasad's editing

Spyder, which marks the Tamil debut of Mahesh Babu, will release on September 27.