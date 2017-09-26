Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss' SPYder has made a superb pre-release business and become the highest non-Baahubali earner, beating the record of Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK).

Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss have joined hands for the first time and their combo had created a lot of hype for bilingual movie SPYder. Ever since the director announced it, the movie, which marks the debut of Mahesh Babu in Tamil, has been making it to the headlines for one or the other good reason. Its promos have grabbed many eyeballs and created a lot of expectations about the movie.

The hype surrounding Spyder had created a huge demand for its theatrical, satellite, music and digital rights. Many leading distribution houses, TV channels and music labels were said to be in the race to bag its rights. With a day before its release, we hear that the makers have already sealed the deals for all its rights and the movie has fetched a record sum in its pre-release business.

Spyder has earned Rs 124 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights, Rs 31.50 crore from its satellite rights and Rs 1.50 crore from its music rights. The movie has fetched a total of Rs 157 crore to its producers, who have shelled out around Rs 80 crore on its promotion and publicity.

Spyder has shattered this record of Brahmotsavam, which was the highest earner for Mahesh Babu with its pre-release business of Rs 90.40 crore. The movie has also smashed the record of Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa, which held the highest non-Baahubali earner with its pre-release business of Rs 112.50 crore.

Here the details of the prices of its distribution, satellite, music and other rights of Spyder and Jai Lava Kusa. These figures are based on various reports and they may vary from the actual numbers. All the figures are in Rs and crore.