Telugu star Mahesh Babu is all set to appear on the big screen with his much-anticipated movie Spyder. And it looks like Karan Johar is now eyeing to cash in on the film's popularity.

Bollywood film-maker Karan has made a fortune out of the Hindi theatrical rights of Baahubali series. While the first part of the franchise was a big hit, Baahubali 2 went eight balls ahead.

Mahesh-starrer Spyder has all the makings of another South Indian blockbuster. LAatest buzz suggests Karan is in talks with the makers of the movie to pocket the Hindi theatrical rights for Spyder.

Sources said the producers of Spyder have decided to sell the Hindi theatrical rights of the film for Rs 35 crore, and Karan is a frontrunner to close the deal. However, there is still no official word on this. Reliance Entertainment is also reportedly in the race for the rights.

Earlier, the teaser of Spyder received good response from the audience and critics alike. Karan too had applauded the same on social media. "This is looking extremely intriguing!!! Can't wait to see more...all the best @urstrulyMahesh !! @ARMurugadoss," Karan had tweeted.

Post his tweet, speculations started doing the rounds saying Karan has set his sights on Spyder. Makers of Spyder allegedly want KJo on board as he could pull in the Hindi audience in numbers.

Baahubali 2 made an impressive collection at the Hindi box office. Karan's association with the project apparently had helped the movie big time. Slated to be released on September 29, Spyder is an action-thriller which also features Rakul Preet Singh.

