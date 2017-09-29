Rajinikanth has praised Mahesh Babu's newly-released bilingual movie Spyder. The Tamil superstar reportedly sent his wishes to the team and expressed good words about the film along with the hero and the director.

"Spyder is very good. It has a good message along with superb action part. Murugadoss has handled the subject very well and Mahesh Babu has given an extraordinary performance," Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by sources after watching the movie at a special screening.

"I congratulate entire unit of Spyder for delivering such a superb film," Rajinikanth wished the team for churning out a good commercial entertainer.

Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie 2.0 aka Enthiran 2 is produced by Lyca Productions, which has also distributed the movie in Tamil Nadu. Hence, it was apparently not difficult to arrange the special screening for the superstar.

The good words by Rajinikanth are expected to give a boost to the collection of Spyder. The movie has got a good opening in the state and reportedly made over Rs 4 crore on the first day. With a holiday weekend around, the business is likely to improve.

However, Spyder has opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience. Although the film promises to entertain the viewers big time, it is let down with a poor climax which has come under criticism.

Spyder marks the debut of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in Tamil. It is written and directed by AR Murugadoss. Rakul Preet Singh plays the actor's love interest, while director-turned-actor SJ Suryah has done the role of the antagonist.

The film is about good versus evil. A member from the intelligence department goes beyond his limits to help the people in need. He faces the biggest challenge of his career when he confronts the sadist villain, who is set to destroy the peace of the society with his inhuman activities to satisfy his strange pleasure.