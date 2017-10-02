Mahesh Babu's Spyder has received a good start at the Chennai box office despite getting mixed reviews from critics and audience. It has performed better than new releases like Karuppan, Hara Hara Mahadevaki, Hindi film Judwaa 2 and other movies.

In the first weekend, Spyder has collected Rs 2.43 crore from 336 shows, reports Behindwoods. It is considered to be good for a movie featuring a Telugu actor. With Monday being Gandhi Jayanthi holiday (October 2), the AR Murugadoss-directorial is expected to do good business.

Newly-released Karuppan has registered a decent start in Chennai. It has earned Rs 77.18 lakh from 219 shows. The film has garnered a positive word-of-mouth. Hence, it might go down well in the days to come, say trade experts.

Other new releases like Hara Hara Mahadevaki has collected Rs 44.94 lakh from 138 shows, Bollywood flick Judwaa 2 has raked in Rs 18.41 from 69 shows, while Telugu film Mahanubhavudu has earned Rs 9.91 lakh.

It is followed by Hollywood flick American Made, which has collected Rs 9.01 lakh from 51 shows. Vishal's Thupparivalan entered its third weekend by raking in Rs 6.33 lakh from 39 shows to take its total tally to Rs 3.62 crore. The release of a series of films apparently impacted the business of the flick.

Jyothika's Magalir Mattum reached Rs 2-crore mark in Chennai by collecting Rs 4.49 lakh from 30 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.02 crore.

Tamil film Parva (total collection: Rs 12.11 lakh), Telugu movie Jai Lava Kusa (total collection: 83.06 lakh) and Hollywood flick (total collection: Rs 85.88 lakh) are in the last three positions at the Chennai box office.