The Tamil Nadu Producer Council's decision to not release any movie last weekend in protest against the dual taxation implemented by the state government turned out to be a blessing for Hara Hara Mahadevaki and Spyder. Both the movies enjoyed good footfalls in theatres in Chennai.

However, the surprising part of the story is Hara Hara Mahadevaki has overpowered Spyder in its second weekend! The Gautham Karthik film has minted Rs 68.41 lakh from 162 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.59 crore, as per Behindwoods.

Although it has performed better than the Mahesh Babu-starrer in its second weekend, the total collection of Hara Hara Mahadevaki is far lower than Spyder.

In its second weekend, Spyder has raked in Rs 49.73 lakh from 195 shows at the Chennai box office. The total collection of the bilingual movie stands at Rs 3.87 crore.

With no big movie releases for two more weeks, both films are expected to do average collections in the days to come.

Vijay Sethupathi's Karuppan has done average business, having collected Rs 38.42 lakh from 114 shows. The 10-day collection of the flick stands at Rs 1.75 crore.

Vishal's Thupparivaalan entered its fourth weekend by earning Rs 10.83 lakh from 54 shows to take its tally to Rs 3.81 crore.

Jyothika's Magalir Mattum has earned Rs 8.70 lakh from 54 shows (total: Rs 2.16 crore), Malayalam film Solo has collected Rs 9.62 lakh, Telugu film Mahanubhavadu has raked in Rs 5.55 lakh from 30 shows in its second weekend and Hollywood flick American Made has collected Rs 3.38 lakh from 21 shows to take its total tally to Rs 22.70 lakh.