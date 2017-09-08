Lyca Productions seems to have made all efforts to make the audio launch of Spyder the talk of the town. The production house has organised a grand event at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday. It has invited some of the big names from the industry, including Rajinikanth.

Lyca Productions, which is producing Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 2.0, is rumoured to have invited the actor as the chief guest at the function. In all probability, the Tamil superstar would attend the event. Besides Rajnikanth, several other celebrities are also expected to grace the function.

Spyder marks the debut of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in Tamil and Lyca Productions has apparently taken a special interest in promoting the film in a big way. With the big audio launch event, the makers hope to draw the the attention of Tamil audience across the state.

The songs are composed by Harris Jayaraj, the favourite music composer of AR Murugadoss, the director of the multilingual movie. Two songs from the film- Boom Boom and Haali Haali- are already released and tey are getting rave reviews too. Expectations are high and the makers hope that the success of the album would give the movie to a good opening at the box office.

Mahesh Babu plays an undercover agent in Spyder. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead in the movie. It also has a big league of actors including SJ Suryah, Bharath, RJ Balaji and others on board.

Santosh Shivan wielded the camera and the shots are edited by Sreekar Prasad. Spyder will hit the screens on September 27.