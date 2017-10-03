Superstar Mahesh Babu's bilingual movie Spyder registered average collections at the overseas box office in the six days since release. The movie has turned out to become a disaster in the international markets.

Mahesh Babu enjoys a huge fanbase in North America and also in a few other key international markets. In order to cash in on his craze, some leading distribution houses had been in the race to bag the overseas theatrical rights of the Murugadoss directorial.

Finally, ATMUS Entertainment, Sai Ventures‏ and AZ India have jointly acquired the movie's rights for a whopping price and released it in a record number of theatres in the overseas market.

The AR Murugadoss flick was premiered in North America and other international markets on Tuesday and registered a record response everywhere. Spyder crossed $1-million mark at the US box office with the premieres and became the fourth south Indian film to achieve this feat in the country followed by Baahubali part 1 and 2, Kabali and Khaidi No 150.

However, Spyder received mixed reviews from the audience which took a toll on its collection on Friday. Its business continued to decline on the following days. The movie was expected to recover 70 percent of the distributors' investments in its opening five days, but it failed to meet the expectations. On Monday, the movie's business hit the rock-bottom.

Spyder has collected approximately $1,465,893 (Rs 9.60 crore gross) at the US box office in the five-day-extended first weekend. The breakup of its day-wise collection is $1,005,630 on Tuesday, $132,984 on Wednesday, $44,802 on Thursday, $94,394 on Friday, $ 122,514 on Saturday and $59,238 on Sunday, $10,522 on Monday.

The movie further collected $188,232 [Rs 96.25 lakh] in Australia, $80,658 [Rs 53 lakh] in Malaysia and $35,044 [Rs 23 lakh] in the UK.

Spyder has minted approximately Rs 14 crore gross at the overseas box office in six days. The movie has earned over Rs 7 crore for its international distributors, who invested Rs 22.50 crore on its theatrical rights. Considering its current pace of collection, the film is likely to leave the distributors in losses.