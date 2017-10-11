Is Tata Motors planning to launch a special edition of its Hexa in India?

In what appears to be the first proof of this, a new spy shot of Tata Hexa has hit the web, suggesting that a new model could be on the cards.

This interesting tidbit on the Hexa comes from the folks at TeamBHP. The new special-edition of the Hexa is likely to be offered in new metallic-brown body shade and the changes are only expected to be limited to cosmetic updates.

Hexa is now offered six variants with the choice of manual and automatic gearbox and in a choice of five colours -- Arizona Blue, Tungsten Silver, Pearl White, Platinum Silver and Sky Grey.

From what we hear, the new Hexa limited edition is likely to get an integrated scuff plate on the front bumper finished in silver, gloss back surroundings on the fog lamp and a chrome touch around the front grille and smoked headlamps.

The new special-edition of the Hexa, which is likely to be based on the XT variant of the model, may also get 19-inch alloy wheels. Other features in the Hexa are expected to be unchanged.

Under the hood, the 2.2-litre Varicor engine will continue to power the special-edition model.

While the 2.2–litre Varicor generates 148bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 320Nm at 1,700-2,700rpm in the base variants of Hexa, the engine is tuned to generate 154bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque at 1,700 to 2,700rpm in the top-end variants.

It comes paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

However, there is no information on when Tata is likely to introduce the new Hexa in the market.

Considering that the festive season is the time many automakers come up with refreshed versions and new models, the Hexa limited edition could also hit the market soon.