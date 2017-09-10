The Star Trek franchise over the years has delivered some amazingly well-crafted sci-fi series, movies and reboots. It has given us numerous hours of entertainment while delivering a perfect blend of drama, emotions, space-adventure and some of the greatest spaceship battles.

The popular franchise caters to different palates by serving up timeless and impeccable characters to its audience. From the logical Spock to the witty Scotty and the almost-childlike Data, here are some fan-favourite characters that fans of Star Trek can now catch on Netflix, which has just added it to its library.

Spock

The genesis of this pointy-eared first officer and the legacy of Star Trek are inseparable.

Spock's subtle humour, impeccable craving for logic and alienation from the Vulcan clan (because he is half HUMAN!) all amalgamate to create a character who Trekkies fell in love with from the ord Go!

He is undoubtedly the heart and soul of Star Trek, the original series.

Scotty

Scotty Montgomery's wit, unapologetic humour, Scottish influence and charming warmth have become an integral element to the success of the Star Trek series.

He is the infamous "miracle worker", the chief engineer of the USS Enterprise. Scotty has ensured that the Enterprise doesn't fall apart even on dangerous occasions.

Deanna Troi

Her character brought the required poise, oomph and glamour to the otherwise alien adventure show.

She was the counsellor of the ship on Star Trek - The Next Generation. Because of the show's futuristic utopian world, mental health is of utmost priority, and she was at the forefront ensuring it among the crew of the USS Enterprise.

She is a half-human and half-Betazoid, and gifted with the ability to sense emotions.

Jean-Luc Piccard

Piccard is an officer and the captain of the USS Enterprise in The Next Generation. He can be considered the patriarch of the franchise.

His diplomatic way of solving issues effortlessly is commendable. He is a character to look up to and learn lessons from.

With a no-nonsense attitude and what many would consider heartless ways, his character is one you might have a love-hate relationship with.

Data

Data is is a Soong-type Android who throughout The Next Generation is seen behaving more and more human-like over time.

His character is one that goes through the most transformation throughout the series.

And yet, he is almost childlike, with a sense of utmost wonder for the simplest of things.