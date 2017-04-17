SpiceJet flagged off its first direct flight on the Delhi-Bangkok-Delhi route on Sunday. The first few passengers were handed over their boarding passes and a goody bag by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Director Isra Stapanaseth.

The service on the Delhi-Bangkok route will be operational six days a week (except Tuesday) and after May 9, the service would be a daily one. Similarly, the service on the Bangkok-Delhi route will be operational on all days except Wednesday till May 10, after which it would be available on all days.

On the occasion, Shilpa Bhatia - Senior VP, Commercial, SpiceJet, said, "We have received an overwhelming response for our Delhi-Bangkok offering. This sector has always been popular with business travellers and with the onset of vacations we will see a large number of family and leisure travellers also availing our service on this route."

"Tourism Authority of Thailand congratulates SpiceJet on the launch of the new flight. The direct flights will convenience corporates, family travellers and also benefit the wedding segment. The new service by SpiceJet will provide a big boost to tourism." said Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Director Isra Stapanaseth.

The new flight will connect the cities of Jaipur, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Gorakhpur, Dharamshala, Surat and Jabalpur through convenient onward connections to Bangkok from Delhi. Besides Delhi, SpiceJet also serves Bangkok with a direct flight from Kolkata.

Incessantly famed for its local cuisines, floating markets, happening night life and extravagant hospitality, Bangkok – the city rich with contrasts is known to welcome more visitors than any other city in the world making it one of the global hotspots.

Bangkok is one of SpiceJet's seven international destinations – Dubai, Dhaka, Colombo, Kabul, Male (Maldives) and Muscat.

SpiceJet operates 342 average daily flights to 46 destinations, including 39 domestic and 7 international ones.