A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the Chennai airport on Thursday following a tire burst.

Flight SG-106, which was scheduled to depart for New Delhi at 1.43 pm, faced 'hydraulic issues' right after takeoff, according to Chennai Airport Authority (CAA).

Today around 1425 hrs tyre burst & hydraulic problem in MAA-Delhi bound SG106, led to its emergency landing. Aircraft landed safely but with another tyre burst on starboard side. All 199 passengers on-board safely deplaned and returned to terminal. (1/2) @AAI_Official — Chennai(MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) February 8, 2018

"SpiceJet Chennai-Delhi flight suffered a suspected tyre burst at the time of take off. The crew decided to turn back and landed safely at Chennai. Passengers were deplaned safely in a normal manner and taken to terminal building," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Soon after the incident, CAA had said that the runway was closed for at least three hours, while the secondary runway was used for smooth flight operations.

"Due to damage to main runway and aircraft stuck in taxiway near the runway the same will not be available for operations for at least 3 hours. Secondary runway is in use currently. Inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted," the CAA tweeted.

Last month, a Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Goa with over 90 passengers on board had made an emergency landing due to the failure of the aircraft's hydraulic system.