Shares of aviation companies SpiceJet, Jet Airways and IndiGo-owner Interglobe Aviation ended with gains on a day when benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with losses. SpiceJet was the top gainer at 6.66 per cent at Rs 76, Jet Airways closed 5.43 per cent higher at Rs 445 and Interglobe Aviation ended 3.06 per cent up at Rs 864.

Low-cost budget carrier SpiceJet will be flying daily services on the Kolkata-Dhaka route from March 23. The Bangladeshi capital will be its seventh international destination. "As we work towards placing more aircraft into our fleet, we will aggressively look at newer and enhanced connections in both the regional and international markets," the PTI quoted SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh as saying.

SpiceJet has a strength of 6,400 employees and a fleet size of 40 aircraft comprising 22 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Bombardier Q400s and four Boeing 737-900s that enable it to run 330 flights everyday.

The BSE Sensex closed 80 points down at 28,812 while the NSE Nifty lost 43 points and ended at 8,896. Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) bucked the trend and gained 4.74 per cent to end at Rs 1,238.

Analysts attributed the fall to profit-booking after a fairly long bull-run on the markets. "There was profit booking in the market after a rally in the last few sessions. Important events — like US President speech will be tomorrow on road map of US policies and two weeks left for UP Assembly election results which will be important driver for the market," brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities said in a note.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs/FIIs) were net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs 145 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers at Rs 264 crore, according to the provisional data released by the National Stock Exchange.

Gold prices ended Rs 50 lower at Rs 30,125 per 10 gm while silver gained Rs 80 to close at Rs 43,880 per kg.

The bull-run at the SpiceJet counter on the BSE notwithstanding, the carrier has seen a spate of complaints by passengers if tweets are anything to go by. Here are some:

Despicable treatment -SpiceJet stranded in SpiceJet bus for an hour, made to sit on floors after, no info shared with customers @flyspicejet pic.twitter.com/lNvLj8w1a4 — Akash Agarwal (@akashism) February 26, 2017

Shocking to Travel @flyspicejet in a flight of yours with upright seats with damaged seat alignment control button .. Extremely bad service — Rahine Bose (@coolrahine) February 26, 2017