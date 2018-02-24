Search giant Google on Friday announced that Google Assistant is going to support more than 30 languages and about 95 percent of eligible Android devices would be able to install it by the end of 2018. The digital virtual assistant already offers eight languages. The step has been taken by Google to take on Amazon and other companies.

"In the next few months, we'll bring the Assistant to Danish, Dutch, Hindi, Indonesian, Norwegian, Swedish and Thai on Android phones and iPhones, and we'll add more languages on more devices throughout the year," according to Google blog post.

The search giant is also working with OEMs under Assistant Mobile OEM program to help smartphone makers to build deeper integrations between Assistant and mobile devices.

"We've already been working with OEMs for more than a year and continue to work together so they can build device-specific commands with the Assistant, develop integration with hardware-based AI chips, ensure "Ok Google" and "Hey Google" work when the screen is off, and build other custom integrations. Coming soon, we'll also have new integrations from LG, Sony Mobile and Xiaomi," according to Google blog post.

Google Assistant is capable of controlling many things like your smart appliances to stream audio, reading news for you, setting alarm and more. Soon the Assistant will have two more features. First is Routines which helps Assistant to perform multiple tasks at single request.

"For example, say "Hey Google, I'm home" and the Assistant on your Google Home or phone can turn on the lights, share any home reminders, play your favourite music and more, all with just four words," says Google blog post.

The second feature is location-based reminders. If the user sets a reminder with the smart speakers, he will get a notification when he/she arrives at the location.

Google Assistant and Alexa are the top priorities when it comes to virtual assistant and Siri is the third. But even Alexa and Siri don't support many languages. Let's see how well Google Assistant will do with soo many languages without getting confused.