SpaceX founder, Elon Musk announced that in 2018, the Dragon human spacecraft is going to take two private citizens on a trip to the moon. No details about these passengers have been made.

Musk revealed about making this announcement on Monday at 1 pm PST (2:30 am IST). Musk revealed about making the surprise announcement through a tweet on Sunday, which created quite a stir.

"They have already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission. Like the Apollo astronauts before them, these individuals will travel into space carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration," a SpaceX statement revealed.

These two passengers will be undergoing health and fitness tests and they will also be given fitness training later this year. NASA was given credits for financing SpaceX in developing the Dragon human spacecraft and making this mission possible.

Before the announcement was made, many people started guessing what the announcement would be about on the social media and Musk's tweet received some Twitter reactions too. An unofficial voting poll was created by @NASASpaceflight on its Twitter account asking people to guess what the announcement would be about. Out of the four options given on the poll, 'Falcon Heavy rocket' won a majority of 46 percent votes and 'Space Suits - Not Pink' won the second highest number of votes, which was 38 percent, the space suits are yet to be revealed by SpaceX.

