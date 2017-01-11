Philippe Coutinho is set to make a much-awaited return from injury when Liverpool play Southampton in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals at St. Mary's on Wednesday. Coutinho was absent for nearly seven weeks with an ankle problem.

Schedule of the match and TV listings

While Liverpool have done pretty well even in the absence of their chief playmaker, there is little doubt that the Reds are a much better team with the Brazilian buzzing around, smashing balls in from outside the box and creating opportunities for his teammates with his vision. Coutinho has returned to training from the ankle injury suffered in the win over Sunderland, and Jurgen Klopp confirmed earlier this week that the player will be a part of the matchday squad for the semifinal.

Klopp, though, will proceed with caution as far as Coutinho is concerned, especially with an English Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford looming large.

"I think Phil is fit enough for being part of the squad," Klopp said while speaking to reporters on Monday. "That means it could be minutes, how much I don't know. It depends on the game, of course. He is on a very good way.

"It was six or seven weeks, something like this, so that's long. And so he needs minutes in training, especially, but then of course as soon as possible minutes in games. We will see how we do it, there [has been] no final decision made until now."

Klopp is expected to recall most of his senior players for the semifinal first leg against Southampton, after the German fielded the club's youngest evert starting XI in the goalless draw against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup. One player, who will not feature, though, is Jordan Henderson, with the club captain ruled out with a heel problem.

Joel Matip and James Milner, however, could be back. "All good. No new injuries, and all the rest are on their way back," Klopp added. "How close? It's different.

"Joel, first steps, if you want, in team training. Millie, no issues anymore. Hendo, on a very good way, because he is a really mentally strong guy. It's still painful, I think, but he is doing well. We will see what we can do with him. Hopefully, Thursday [he'll be in] team training."

Southampton have left Jose Fonte out of the squad that will face Liverpool, with the defender handing a transfer request in a bid to leave the club during the January transfer window. Claude Puel is unlikely to play the Portugal international until his future is sorted out.

Fullbacks Cedric and Cuco Martina, however, will return to the squad after missing the FA Cup draw against Norwich through a head injury and illness respectively. Charlie Austin, Sofiane Boufal, Matt Targett and Alex McCarthy are still recovering from their injuries.

Prediction: The match ends 1-1, with Jay Rodriguez scoring for the Saints, before Daniel Sturridge equalises.