US President Donald Trump has been the source of inspiration for numerous comedy shows of late. Countless shows see hosts or supporting comedy actors dress up as Trump to knock the ratings out of the park.

Trump has played an important role in shaping some memorable episodes of South Park. However, the Comedy Central show doesn't wish to involve the Trump character in the upcoming season.

The co-creator of the iconic show has confirmed the show will no longer take jabs at the POTUS. Talking to LA Times, Trey Parker hinted that he and co-creator Matt Stone will avoid involving sketches featuring the President because, "We fell into the same trap that Saturday Night Live fell into, where it was like, 'Dude, we're just becoming CNN now. We're becoming, 'Tune in to see what we're going to say about Trump," he said, adding that the creators "hated it, but we got stuck in it somehow."

Revealing more details about the new season, he said, "This season I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters, because to me that's the bread and butter of "South Park": kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous but not "did you see what Trump did last night?" Because I don't give a ... anymore."

"We probably could put up billboards — "Look what we're going to do to Trump next week!" — and get crazy ratings. But I just don't care," Parker adds.

He also got candid to confess that during every midseason premiere, there comes a point when the co-creators want to conclude the series. "Every year in the middle of the season, we say, "OK, this is it." And we really thought that two seasons ago when we were doing all the PC Principal stuff. We were like, "This is it — we're going to get run out of town with our middle finger up." Because we felt the culture changing, and I think it still is on that track," Parker explained.

"The witch hunt is coming. Our day is coming. One of these days, out of nowhere, we'll do something and they'll go, "How dare you!" — and we'll be done. But what people don't realize is, we've thought this for 20 years. We've been ready for it. Our bags are packed in the car and we're ready to go back to Colorado. And it's cool, man," he concludes the interview.

The new season of South Park kicks off in August.