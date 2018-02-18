India will be looking to continue their dominant run over South Africa in the limited-over formats when they take on the hosts in a three-match T20I series, starting Sunday (February 18) in Johannesburg. | Pitch and conditions |

After losing the Test series 2-1, Virat Kohli's men fought back and crushed the Proteas in the six-match ODI series 5-1. Notably, the visitors won the third Test but lost their only ODI of the tour in Johannesburg.

India will thus be looking to sign off from what is considered one of India's favourite hunting grounds on a high.

The number three-ranked T20I side are heading into the series on the back of a four-match winning streak. Notably, they had crushed the likes of Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game at home towards the end of last season.

Suresh Raina returns but focus on in-form Kohli

India have a well-oiled squad, with quite a few all-round options at their disposal. The inclusion of all-rounder Suresh Raina, who returns to the squad after a year's absence, is a welcome boost for the visitors as their middle-order struggled in the ODI series.

Nonetheless, the onus will once again be on captain Kohli, who needs just 156 runs to become the only second batsman after Vivian Richards to score at least 1000 runs on an international tour. The Delhi batsman has already hit four centuries on the ongoing tour and is looking hungry for more.

India also have quite a few options when it comes picking their bowling attack as left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who became the costliest Indian at the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auction, joins the battery, which already has the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

De Villiers key to Duminy's inexperienced side

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking for some winning momentum after being haplessly thrashed in the ODI rubber. Led by JP Duminy, the hosts will be missing several of their frontline players, including Kagiso Rabada, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis.

AB de Villiers will thus be key to the hosts' chances once again as the batting unit lacks experience at the top.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The first T20I between South Africa and India will start at 6pm IST, 2:30pm local and 12:30pm GMT.

Live streaming information and TV coverage

India: TV: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3; Live streaming: Sony LIV South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2; Live streaming: SuperSport live UK: TV: Sky Sports Cricket; Live streaming: Sky Go US: Willow TV

Squads

South Africa: JP Duminy (c), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur.