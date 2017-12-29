South Africa today (December 29) announced a 15-man squad for the opening Test of the three-match series against India in Cape Town.

Faf du Plessis, who has recovered from a viral infection, is back to lead the side. He missed the four-day day-night Test against Zimbabwe recently and AB de Villiers captained the team.

All frontline pacemen - Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada were named in the line-up. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who suffered a hamstring strain during the Zimbabwe Test, is also in.

India, led by Virat Kohli, have already landed in South Africa. They are aiming to create history in the "Rainbow Nation" with their maiden Test series win in the country.

South Africa squad for 1st Test: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Burmah, Hardik Pandya.