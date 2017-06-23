Soundarya Rajinikanth and hubby Ashwin appeared before a family court on Friday, June 23, in connection with their divorce case. They have applied for the separation on mutual consent owing to irreconcilable differences.

They moved a step closer to divorce and it is likely to happen soon, say reports. The court will grant divorce once the duo provides separation details and file a joint memo of agreement in the court in the next hearing, reports The Times of India.

The agreement should also mention about alimony and the custody of visitation rights of their only child Ved, who was born on May 6, 2015. The couple had tied the knot in 2010 after a two-year courtship. Their relationship was happily approved by their families.

However, it got strained with time and they decided to end it. They have been living separately for over 18 months now and reconciliation attempts by the elders from their families have reportedly failed.

On the professional front, Soundarya Rajinikanth, who made her debut with Kochadaiiyaan, is busy with her second directorial, VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2). which has her brother-in-law Dhanush and Amala Paul as the lead pair. Bollywood actress Kajol will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie, which is set to hit screens on July 28.