If you have been off the web of late, there is a new internet sensation that goes by the name of Priya Prakash Varrier. The 18-year-old will be making her debut in the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love along with numerous other new faces, and the first song is evidently a super hit.

Her flirty moves in the song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi — composed by Shaan Rahman and sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan — have got men going weak at the knees. While memes featuring the actress flooded the internet, we cannot stop our hearts fluttering every time we look at the young champ she is flirting with.

After a lot of digging, we have found out that the young lad who has won our hearts is Mohammed Roshan aka Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The actor describes himself as a performer, dancer and dreamer. His posts ooze of adorableness.

He, like Priya, is also marking his debut with the movie and is psyched about it. But before he makes the big screen debut, he has already been seen on the small screen accompanied by his brothers on a dance reality show airing on Malayalam TV channel Mazhavil Manorama.

The young lad has shared several clips of his performances on his Instagram account. Apart from that, he has also shared a series of crazy videos that hint that he is going to make it huge in the Malayalam film industry. Take a look:

Priya and Roshan will be seen in Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu. Check out the first song from the film here: