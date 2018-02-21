Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier's fan following is blooming day by day. The 18-year-old, who shot to fame as the winking girl in her mere 20-second presence in Oru Adaar Love song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, has now beaten the CEO of social media giant Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, in terms of popularity on Instagram.

Priya, who became the third celebrity in the world to garner more than 600k followers on Instagram in a single day after Kylie Jenner (860 K on February 5) and Cristiano Ronaldo (650 K on February 13, 2017), has now reached 4.5 million followers on the photo-sharing site and still counting. Mark Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is currently having 4 million followers.

Priya has also beaten Zuckerberg to become the most searched celebrity on Google in India.

Just hours after her 20-second winking clip went viral, over hundreds of fake accounts were created in her name on social media. She got non-stop Valentine's Day requests on social media but the Malayalam actress prefered to stay single and wished her well-wishers more love on the day.

Her Manikya Malaraya Poovi song has now garnered more than 37 million views on YouTube in just 12 days of release.

The actress, who is overwhelmed by kind of response she has been receiving from the audience who accepted her open arms, recently penned a heartwarming note on her Instagram to thank her fans for their immense support and encouragement.

She wrote, "Hi everyone,

Thank you all for your immense support and encouragement that you have been giving me. I was actually selected to do a very small role in 'Oru Adaar Love' but ended up doing a prominent role in it. I was so new to the industry and had no clue about the acting. It was just my director Omar Lulu sir who made me act and the credit for the viral 'winking' & 'gun shoot' goes to him. I'm grateful to all my technicians including our DOP Sinu Sidharth, music director Shaan Rahman and co-artists too.

It's so great to see people accepting new faces. 'Oru Adaar Love' is the living example. At the moment I'm getting a lot of offers from various industry. I would not be able to do any other films until August as we have not completed 'Oru Adaar Love' yet. I would just love to see the directors conducting auditions for new comers again. There are more hidden talents who wait to get a chance ❤

Once again thank you all for your love and support! ❤"