Reliance Jio's Happy New Offer not only consists of free 4G data and voice calling benefits. The new telco enriches the digital life experience with its wide range of services, including JioMusic, JioMovies, JioMoney and more. Now, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator has tied up with one of the leading ride-sharing services in India to make commuting easier than ever.

Put an end to the hassles of paying by cash or looking for a change for your Rs-2000 note. While there are several digital payment solutions, Reliance Jio is making JioMoney one of the most convenient ways to transact online for your cab rides.

Reliance Jio and Uber announced a strategic partnership on Monday (February 20), where Jio's JioMoney app will be at the forefront of Uber's taxi service. JioMoney can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store for free and users can pay for Uber rides and get exclusive incentives.

There are no details on the kind of incentives JioMoney users will get, but we are hoping to hear more once the rollout has completed, which is gradually rolling out to users starting Monday, in the form of coupons and discount codes for Uber rides. JioMoney will be seamless integrated with Uber, allowing the users to request an Uber and pay for the rides from within the JioMoney app.

"Jio aims to bring the benefits of evolving digital technologies to every Indian through an entire ecosystem that will allow Indians to live Digital Life to the fullest. JioMoney is an integral part of the Jio ecosystem and is fast emerging as a preferred option for digital transactions due to its ease of use, intuitive interface and growing acceptability. JioMoney's integration with Uber will power the rapid migration of many more Uber transactions to the digital platform," Anirban S Mukherjee, business head at JioMoney, said in a statement.