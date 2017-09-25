Sony has launched its new smartphone, the Xperia XZ1 in India. It was unveiled at the IFA 2017 event last month.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is priced at Rs 44,990 ($690), which means it will take on the likes of popular flagships including Apple's iPhone 7 and OnePlus 5 which fall under Rs 50,000 bracket (some variants). So, it won't be a cake walk for the new device.

Can the Xperia XZ1 beat iPhone 7 and OnePlus 5 in Indian market? Well, we can't say at the moment but what we can do is provide the key specifications of the handsets to help you buy the device of your taste and budget.

Sony Xperia XZ1

The device features an IP65/68 water resistant, fingerprint sensor and a 5.2-inch Full-HD HDR display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory that is expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card, and a 2,700mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0).

In terms of camera, the device has a 19MP Motion Eye camin camera with f/2.0 aperture, 25mm lens, EIS (gyro), predictive phase detection and laser autofocus, LED flash, 1/2.3" Exmor RS, and 1.22µm pixel size, a 13MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 22mm lens, 1/3" sensor size, and EIS (gyro).

iPhone 7

It is priced at at Rs 45,559 ($649) for the 32GB model, Rs 55,351 ($749) for 128GB, and Rs 62,999 ($849) for 256GB variant. It sports a 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD and 1,334x750p resolution (326 ppi pixel density), powered by a 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor, and runs iOS 10.0.1 operating system (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2).

The device also has a 2GB RAM, a 32GB/128GB/256GB internal memory (no microSD card slot), a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoon (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, and Quad-LED True Tone flash, a 7MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto image stabilization, and a 1,960mAh battery.

OnePlus 5 specifications

The device ispriced at Rs 32,999 ($479) for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model and Rs 37,999 ($539) for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM. It features a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and a 3,300mAh (non-removable) battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A).

In terms of camera, it mounts a dual 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisation), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash, and a 16MP selfie camera with Sony sensor (IMX 371), f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, and fixed autofocus.