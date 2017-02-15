In what could come as a disappointment for many Sony fans, the Japanese electronics giant is not going to update its SmartWatch 3 SWR50 with Google's recently released Android Wear 2.0. This means Sony's latest smartwatch will remain on Android Wear 1.5 version.

Owners of Sony SmartWatch 3 will be upset but many might have seen it coming as David Singleton, VP of Engineering, Android Wear, had left out the smartwatch in the list of devices that will receive Android Wear 2.0. Moreover, the SmartWatch 3 was released in 2014, while all the devices in the eligible list were launched in 2015 or later.

[READ: Complete list of smartwatches that will get Android Wear 2.0]

This means Sony hasn't produced a new smartwatch for three years and there is no word if it will release a new one in future.

Singleton has earlier revealed that Android Wear 2.0 will come to Asus ZenWatch 2, Asus ZenWatch 3, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Casio PRO TREK Smart, Fossil Q Founder, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Huawei Watch, LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane, LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, Michael Kors Access, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 for Women, Moto 360 Sport, New Balance RunIQ, Nixon Mission, Polar M600, and TAG Heuer Connected.

Android Wear 2.0 has debuted with LG Watch Sport and Watch Style.