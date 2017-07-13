You may love or hate YouTube star Dhinchak Pooja, but you can never ignore her. And looks like singer Sonu Nigam too has become a fan of this young lady.

While fans of Dhinchak Pooja are upset as YouTube has removed her song videos due to copyright issues, Sonu has come up with a video singing "Dilon Ka Shooter", but with a twist. This is Pooja's latest song video, which had gone viral.

Sonu recorded the song, imitating Kumar Sanu's voice. While Sonu's version of the song is quite funny, it definitely has much more rhythm than the original one.

"Despite Nevaan against the idea, I just can't resist sharing this. :D this has been going through my head the entire night in Calgary. I have to express it out now that I'm in London. :D Giving a little tune to Dilon ka shooter.... Kumar Sanu da style.." Sonu captioned the video while posting on Facebook. Nevaan is his son. Check the video here: