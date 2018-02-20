Pyaar Ka Punchnama team is set to win hearts again with another movie, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In the upcoming flick, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha, who have always featured as couple, will star as rivals and the effect is seen on the movie sets as well.

According to Mumbai Mirror, director Luv Ranjan was surprised to notice, during the movie's Mumbai schedule, that the on-screen pair is not talking to each other. Did they fight?

It will be really disappointing for Kartik and Nushrat's fans to learn that they are rivals now. Well, let us tell you the truth.

When the director noticed that the on-screen pair is ignoring each other on set, Luv stopped the shoot and asked them to talk to him.

A source close to the unit told Mirror, "Luv is really close to all three actors so the sudden change in their behaviour left him flummoxed. He sat them down and kept prodding to comprehend what was bothering them but they wouldn't open up despite his attempts."

After a lot of attempts, the actors finally spilled the beans and the reason is a bit funny.

"Eventually, he figured that Kartik and Nushrat were intentionally being cold towards each other so they could pull it off convincingly on screen," the source added.

The characters of Kartik and Nushrat will have a Tom and Jerry bond in the movie. Set to hit the screens on February 23, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also stars Sunny Singh.

The movie brings back the Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha for the fourth time after Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015).

The movie will give you a hilarious glimpse into the dilemma of Sonu (Kartik) whose best friend Titu's life (Sunny) and his choices are taken over by his bride-to-be Sweety (Nushrat).