Descendants of the Sun stars, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have been romantically linked on numerous occasions but both debunked it by calling it mere rumours. This time, MBC's Section TV went on to expose the alleged couple's romantic relationship in one of the recent episodes.

The agency of Song Hye Kyo, United Artists Agency, responded to the investigative episode of MBC's Section TV by saying, "We haven't even seen the episode in question and we don't know what MBC's Section TV reported on exactly. They're not worth giving a time of day. They say they have an eyewitness... Who exactly is this eyewitness? Section TV is not worth responding to."

Previously, when the rumours about the two being spotted in Bali came in, the news agencies of both the companies responded to it. The actor's agency Blossom Entertainment stated, "Song Joong Ki visited Bali with his friends prior to promotional activities for his movie 'The Battleship Island,'"

On the other hand, Song Hye Kyo's agency UAA explained, "It is true that she went to Bali, but she went to attend a meeting for a project, not to meet Song Joong Ki."

According to Koreaboo, Section TV's investigative episode on the SongSong couple had an interview with an eyewitness who claimed that the two were spotted in Bali together.

In the said interview, the eyewitness stated, "I heard that Song Jong Ki was coming to Bali so I camped at the airport for a total of 3 days."

The witness further stated, "I saw Song Jong Ki along with 3 other girls get in a car together." Further added that Song Hye Kyo was also there with Joong Ki."

The stars have been rumoured to be dating since they last starred in the hit drama, Descendants of the Sun and the rumour is refusing to die down but both Hye Kyo and Joong Ki have been persistent in denying all such dating reports.