Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki recently sat down for a candid interview where he opened up about his upcoming wedding to actress Song Hye Kyo.

The Battleship Island star clearly seemed eager to get married to the actress, and said there were many who asked him why he was getting married early. When asked if people were jealous of his upcoming nuptials, Joong Ki said: "The people who were saying, 'You're getting married already?' seem unhappy in their own marriages. The people who congratulated me were those who were more dedicated to their families."

Joong Ki also said he couldn't wait to spend the rest of his life with Hye Kyo, and that marriage was only a natural progression in their romance. "I can't think of a specific time when I decided marry her. After spending time with her, I began to build trust in her," he said, adding that marriage was the start of a new life for both him and Hye Kyo.

Joong Ki also revealed that the kind of projects he undertakes is bound to change once he becomes a father. However, it doesn't seem like the couple is already thinking of starting a family.

"We have jobs in which we have the attention of a lot of people. I definitely did become more wary. I'd like to train my mind. I do have to be more serious looking into the future. The projects I choose will become different too, especially when I get married and have children. Right now, it seems far off."

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo fell in love while filming military drama Descendants of the Sun. They announced their engagement earlier this month and the couple is set to walk down the aisle on October 31.