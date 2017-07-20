It looks like Song Joong Ki can't stop gushing about Song Hye Kyo.

The Descendants of the Sun actor opened up about his fiancée during a press meet for his upcoming film Battleship Island, saying he was proud of her for rejecting a lucrative endorsement deal with a Japanese company that used forced labour during the Japanese colonial times.

Also read: Outlander Season 3 trailer released, hints at Jamie and Claire's reunion [VIDEO]

"I found out about this through a news article and clapped on the inside. I would've rejected the endorsement deal, too. It's the logical thing to do," said Joong Ki, according to Soompi.

"The woman who made that decision is now the person I love," he added.

Interestingly, Joong Ki's new movie, which will premiere on July 26, is about 400 Koreans trying to escape a forced labour camp on Hashima Island.

Sadly, his fiancée will not be attending the VIP screening of the film as she is away for work commitments.

On July 18, a source from Hye Kyo's agency United Artists Agency (UAA) revealed that she will not be in Korea at the time of the special screening.

"Song Hye Kyo is currently taking part in overseas schedules that were planned beforehand. She will be returning to Korea next week, so she will not be able to attend the VIP film screening of The Battleship Island, which will be held on July 20," the statement read.

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo fell in love while filming 2016's hit military drama Descendants of the Sun. The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this month and revealed that they will walk down the aisle in October 2017.