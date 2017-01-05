TV actress Sonarika Bhadoria has shared a sizzling bikini picture on Instagram. The actress, who plays the character of Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, stunned her fans by showing her hot side.

In the Instagram picture, Sonarika is seen wearing a striped bikini on a beach. While the actress is seen playing a traditional character in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Sonarika certainly looks hot in bikini.

The actress had recently made her Bollywood debut in the movie Saansein - The Last Breath, but the film failed to make any impact at the box office. Of late, a number of TV actresses have been flaunting their unseen sizzling side on Instagram.

Sonarika had earlier also shared such pictures on Instagram, following which she was criticised by some as she portrays the character of goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Haters slammed her saying that she should not post such pictures as she plays a divine character in the show. Apart from TV, Sonarika is also popular in the Telegu film industry.

Check Sonarika's sizzling bikini picture on Instagram here: