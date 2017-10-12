Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Viv Richards, has written an open letter after she was trolled and abused on social media.

"Recently I retweeted in support of the Firecracker ban by the Supreme Court and like every other issue in this country, big or small... the trolling and bashing began.

By calling me names like 'bastard child' or 'illegitimate west Indian' it only makes my chest swell with pride. I'm the illegitimate product of two of the MOST legitimate personalities you'll find and I've made the best life, both personally and professionally... out of which I am proud of.

I've been called these names since I was 10 years old and ever since read the newspapers these are two words that I am immune to.

My legitimacy comes from the work I do and what my contribution to society has been. And you can try but you will not be able to raise a single finger on either of two.

So, please. If you must... go ahead and continue calling me these names if it makes you feel glorious. But know this... I am a proud Indo-Caribbean girl who doesn't know how to shrink and crumble in shame of something you or your society cannot handle. It's Just in my 'illegitimate' genes."

To which Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Love you Masaba. You make us all damn proud"

"For one, he always tells me, family is important; there is no such thing as a friend. If you have one true friend, it is a big thing! And Mom and Dad are both similar in their focus on what they do.

"Dad helps with advice. He has had a big role to play in my success. And Mom is always there with support, real and emotional," she added.