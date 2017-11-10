It looks like Sonam Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja are set to make their relationship official soon. And if recent reports are to be believed, the lovebirds are planning to get engaged early next year — in March-April.

Sonam and Anand, who were keeping their relationship low key, have over the past few months been all over the internet in photos showing them engaging in neverending PDA.

Then, when Anil Kapoor's was caught on camera trying to peek into Sonam's phone at an award function on Sunday, September 24, her boyfriend didn't take too long to jump into the comment box, saying it was totally allowed.

It is also being said that Sonam will start prepping for marraige after the release of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, which is slated for release on May 18, 2018.

However, the actress has always restrained herself from talking about her personal life and has shown no sign of changing that attitude.

Asked whether engagement is on the cards followed by a wedding, Sonam told India.com: "Only work on the cards right now, darling."

Sonam is currently in Phuket along with her Veere Di Wedding girl gang — Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar — for a 10-day schedule.

While Sonam and Anand have been rumoured to be dating for quite a long time now, it is believed her boyfriend provided a major helping hand to Sonam and sister Rhea's newly-launched apparel brand Rheson.

And since Anand is seems to be already in the good books of Sonam's parents, it looks like we will hear the wedding bells in the Kapoor family soon.

But we will have to wait till Sonam or her beau make an official annoucement on it.