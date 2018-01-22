Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has signed a movie opposite Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. Interestingly, it will be Dulquer's second Bollywood movie.

Dulquer is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ronnie Screwvala's Karwan, which also features Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. After that, he will be seen in a movie based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel The Zoya Factor.

"It's an interesting character and Dulquer has liked the script. While he has committed to the project he is yet to sign on the dotted line," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Earlier, Sonam has appeared on the silver screen with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who made his debut with her in Khoobsurat. Now, she will be seen with Dulquer. The two will surely make an adorable couple.

In August 2017, Sonam had confirmed about the film. "Super excited to work with amazing sister duo, Aarti and Pooja Shetty, with the brilliant Abhishek Sharma on Anuja Chauhan's Zoya factor (sic)," she had announced on the social media.

The movie is expected to go on floor in March-April this year.

The movie will revolve around a girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team for the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Will Dulquer play a cricketer?

Meanwhile, Sonam is busy with Veere Di Wedding, which is set to hit the screens on June 1. The actress will share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Sonam will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt biopic alongside Ranbir Kapoor and in R Balki's PadMan.

Sonam will appear alongside Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in Padman, which is set to hit the screens on February 9. The movie has been in news because of its subject, which is menstrual hygiene.

Also, the movie made headlines due to its release date. PadMan was earlier supposed to release on January 25, but to avoid the clash with Padmaavat, it will now lock horns with Aiyaary in February.