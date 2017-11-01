Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha are one of the few actresses who are opinionated and try to address important societal issues.

Richa Chadha wrote on Twitter: "Anyone else seeing the haze over Mumbai?Past few days I have been having trouble breathing,feels like we're eating/inhaling talcum powder." [sic.]

To which Sonam Kapoor responded, "Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It's so scary."

Sonam Kapoor's problem with breathing escalated so much that Kareena Kapoor sent her a gift. What? Well, it's an air purifier.

Sonam took to Instagram to thank Bebo.

We just hope Sonam Kapoor gets well soon.

Sonam took to Twitter to clear the air about catfight on Veere Di Wedding set.

Sonam wrote:

Dear websites, you can put out as many 'blind items' (a.k.a gossip you were too lazy to fact check) as you like pitting women against each other, it may get you clicks but it won't be the truth. Must you insist on shoving this tired patriarchal concept of women fighting into our film (which is not about road trip) as if grown, intelligent women have nothing better to do. We will continue be actual friends and try and make a kick ass movie and prove that women can work with each other, get along and have a blast. Because we can, we are and we will continue to. And On schedule. Please keep in mind how outdated, irresponsible and harmful your narrative is and frustrating for a culture of women who actually want to work together. There is no place for it anymore.

Veere Di Wedding is the story of four girls who attend Kareena's wedding. Internet star Sumeet Vyas, who is widely popular for his role in web series Permanent Roommates, will romance Kareena in the film.

The movie is being produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, while Shashanka Ghosh is directing it. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania alongside the Neerja actress.

It was only recently that the cast, comprising Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania along with director Rhea Kapoor, started shooting for the film in Delhi. And they have wrapped their first schedule and are back in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are set to do a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The title is from a track in the Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala-starrer 1942: A Love Story (1994).

While Richa Chadha was seen in Jia aur Jia which turned out to be a big disaster at the box-office.