Late actress, Sridevi's cremation ceremony was held on February 28 and the entire Bollywood clan was present at Celebration Sports Club to pay their last respect. In such testing times, it is natural that a family member can lose their cool.

Sridevi's niece Sonam Kapoor was seen shouting at someone who looked like they came in her way when she was headed to the cremation ground, Pawan Hans. She lost cool as she was trying to go inside Pawan Hans where the actress' body was about to cremated.

Although it is unclear on whom she shouted, the incident happened in the presence of the cops standing there. After that Sonam walked off and was seen bursting into tears as she entered the cremation ground's gate.

Here's the video of Sonam losing her cool at Sridevi's funeral:

After the cremation ceremony, Sonam shared a post on social media, in which the family thanked everyone for their condolences.

Later, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor too posted about what they are going through after his wife's demise.

He wrote: "I Would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues, weIl-wishers and all of the countless fans of my Sridevi who have stood by us like rocks. l am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family, we have tried to face this unbearable loss."

The first picture of the entire Kapoor family with Sridevi's body draped in tricolor went viral on Wednesday. Arjun was seen standing by the side of his father and stepsisters – Janhvi and Khushi, while Sonam was in tears.

Several celebs appeared at the prayer meet. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif came at the cremation ground, Pawan Hans.