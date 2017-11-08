Sonam Kapoor has been yet again trolled for a video in which she is seen chilling in a bikini. Her Veere Di Wedding co-actress Swara Bhaskar shared the video on Instagram.

Sonam and her girl gang are in Thailand for the shooting of Veere Di Wedding. Swara posted a video that shows the ladies having some relaxed time by the side of a pool after a tiring flight journey.

"When u are dog tired after a looooooooog flight,,actually two..but still gotta chill out with your #Veere at @amanpuri #Phuket with @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @shikhatalsania #VeereJustWannaChill missing #kareenakapoorkhan #VeereInThailand also yeah..upside down video whatever!!!," Swara captioned the video.

While fans were missing Kareena Kapoor Khan in the frame, some haters started making nasty comments on bikini-clad Sonam. They started body-shaming the actress calling her "flat" and other names.

These derogatory comments led to a fight between fans of Sonam and her haters. While they continued body-shaming Sonam, many others slammed the trolls asking them to go find a better job.

Earlier, Sonam had written a blog sharing her experiences of being body-shamed even during her teenage years, and how she eventually fought it back.

""I know now that there's nothing wrong with stretch marks, cellulite, or scars. They're markers of our growth. There's beauty in their realness. Flawlessness is a dangerous, high-budget myth, and it's time we shattered it. So, for every teen girl leaning into her bedroom mirror, wondering why she doesn't look like a celebrity: Please know that nobody wakes up like this. Not me. Not any other actress. Not even Beyoncé. I swear," she wrote on her blog.

Body-shaming women, especially celebs, on social media has become a common phenomenon. Many popular Bollywood actresses have been a victim of it in the recent past. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Mahira Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and others had received abusive comments too.

However, now actresses stopped succumbing to them and are often seen hitting back.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is a female-oriented film featuring Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha Talsania in key roles.