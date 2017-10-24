As the first teaser poster of Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania came out today, Anand Ahuja can't keep calm and want to post a shout out for the same as the main poster comes out tomorrow.

Sonam Kapoor posted a cute conversation with Anand on her Instagram story where the latter is confused about which emoticon to put in the post and Sonam is just having fun recording him struggle with the same.

Isn't that cute?

Anand Ahuja finally did post the following picture on his Instagram, to which Sonam replied 'Finally!'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been quiet about her personal life since the beginning. Though she has been spotted with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja at vacations and important events, the diva never speak about him in public.

The lovebirds were spotted together during a Diwali party recently. Sonam looked breathtaking in a golden and royal blue lehenga, while Anand looked dapper in white kurta pyjama.

Several photos of the two from the day are doing the rounds on internet. One of the photos that grabbed a lot of attention shows them holding their hands. Aren't they adorable?

Both of them love keeping their love-life under wraps, but their PDA on social media keeps dropping low-key hints about a strong romance. They never miss commenting on each other's pictures.

In fact, there were rumours that Sonam's family is fond of Anand a lot, and they want these two to tie the knot soon. A while ago, reports had even suggested that the actress was set to get engaged to Anand.

Sonam's father Anil Kapoor in an interview with Pune Mirror once said: "It is not my place to speak about Anand, that is entirely Sonam's prerogative and I have not known her to speak about her personal life. All I can say is that Anand and I are both private people and the bond we share is too personal for me to discuss with the media."