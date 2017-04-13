Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a clip from a steamy short film starring yours truly and former beau Tyga sending the rumour mills into an overdrive.

However, the clip in question does not feature the rapper. The lip kit founder is seen displaying her classy chassis in the short video.

Photographer Sasha Samsonova shot and directed the short film that started out as a secret project. Head here for the video.

The 19-year-old reality star captioned the clip: "throwback with @sashasamsonova"

The original video was planned as a "little surprise" to the world as the youngest Jenner sister is seen stripping down in the footage. The film was shot in Venice and California. The video showed the (once happy) couple getting intimate in the shower and ditching tops towards the end.

Samsonova reportedly said of the video: "The whole deal with this video is that it's a very personal experience.

"It's super raw footage. As soon as my shoots with Kylie come out, so many people write on my page and rant about how it's all Photoshop, Photoshop, Photoshop. But the thing about this video is that there's no post-production work whatsoever."

The reality star is currently enjoying her singlehood and partying hard with friends. However, an Industry insider recently told HollywoodLife.com that Kylie misses Tyga. "She wants him to be the one to come crawling back to her."

Is this throwback clip a cue for Tyga?