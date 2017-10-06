Is the performance-oriented Octavia RS still in your car purchase wish list this festive season? If the answer is yes, we would suggest you strike it out. Wonder why?

Well, the latest addition to the Czech carmaker Skoda's Indian portfolio has been sold out, reports say. And if that is not bad enough, Skoda Octavia RS will also not be available anytime soon; you may have to wait till February 2018.

A report of Zigwheels indicates that the showrooms of the company have driven out all Octavia RS in stock, although it is not clear how many models were allotted to the Indian market in the first lot. Even then, this bit of news does not come as a surprise as the Octavia RS, priced at Rs 24.62 lakh, created quite a stir in the country.

Skoda launched Octavia RS in India on September 1. The Octavia RS, the most powerful machine of Skoda in India packs a 2.0-litre TSI motor at the heart, which can churn out 230bhp of power and has a maximum torque of 350Nm at 1,500 to 4,600 rpm, mated to six-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The Octavia RS is also available with a six-speed manual gearbox in the global markets. The front-wheel drive sports model sprints from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph. Octavia RS boasts of a revised suspension setup and a wider track in the rear.

Although the sporty Octavia RS looks similar to the regular version of the Octavia, its wider radiator grille, LED split head lamps, LED tail lamps and fog lamps are enough to distinguish it from the standard model. The new Octavia RS gets sporty black interior, RS-Sport seats, pedals in aluminium finish, multifunctional steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and more. The safety in the Octavia RS will be taken care of by airbags, ESP and a park-assist system.