Solar Eclipse brought millions of people to a standstill on Monday. Millions of sky-gazers witnessed the rare celestial live when the Sun was completely obscured by the Moon, leading the Earth in total darkness.
The eclipse was not visible worldwide, but it mesmerised people in the US. For the first time after 1918, the total solar eclipse swept around 14 states of the US from coast to coast. The daylight turned into twilight in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Several people watched the event through telescopes, cameras and protective glasses. The event began at around 1:15 pm EDT and ended at 2:49 pm EDT.
In this NASA handout, this composite image of eleven pictures shows the progression of a total solar eclipse at Madras High School on August 21, 2017 in Madras, Oregon.Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images
In Washington, where 81 percent totality occurred, US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, son Barron Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump watched the eclipse from the White House. While the family members followed the do's and don'ts of watching the solar eclipse, Trump seems to have missed on memos. He initially watched the eclipse with naked eyes. He later wore the protective glasses after an aide told him "don't look."
"At approximately 2:39, the President initially gesticulated to the crowd below and pointed at the sky. As he did so, one of the White House aides standing beneath the Blue Room Balcony shouted 'don't look'," Reuters reported.
Check out the stunning photos of the rare celestial event below.
In this NASA handout, this composite image shows the progression of a total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Madras, Oregon.Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images
In this NASA handout, the last glimmer of the sun is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Madras, Oregon.Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2017. The Great American Eclipse completed its journey across the United States Monday, with the path of totality stretching coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century.NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
A thin crescent sun is viewed just before totality during a solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience on August 21, 2017 in Madras, Oregon.STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
In this NASA handout, the Sun is seen as it rises behind Jack Mountain head of the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017, Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington.Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
Solar Eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 44º48'35" N 124º3'43" W.Reuters
The partial eclipse is obscured by clouds, viewed from the flight deck of the Naval museum ship U.S.S. Yorktown during the Great American Eclipse in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 32°47'26" N 79°54'31" W.Reuters
The sun is obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 44 degrees 22.417'N 141degrees 10.154'WReuters
A multiple exposure image shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 35º33'24" N, 83º29'46" W.Reuters
The Saint-They Chapel is seen in silhouette at sunset during a partial solar eclipse, as the moon passes in front of the sun, seen at the Pointe du Van, in Brittany, France, August 21, 2017.Reuters
The Monument of Liberty State is photographed while the solar eclipse is seen over Liberty State Island in New York, U.S., August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 40.4124°N, 74.237°W.Reuters