Solar Eclipse brought millions of people to a standstill on Monday. Millions of sky-gazers witnessed the rare celestial live when the Sun was completely obscured by the Moon, leading the Earth in total darkness.

The eclipse was not visible worldwide, but it mesmerised people in the US. For the first time after 1918, the total solar eclipse swept around 14 states of the US from coast to coast. The daylight turned into twilight in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Several people watched the event through telescopes, cameras and protective glasses. The event began at around 1:15 pm EDT and ended at 2:49 pm EDT.

In Washington, where 81 percent totality occurred, US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, son Barron Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump watched the eclipse from the White House. While the family members followed the do's and don'ts of watching the solar eclipse, Trump seems to have missed on memos. He initially watched the eclipse with naked eyes. He later wore the protective glasses after an aide told him "don't look."

"At approximately 2:39, the President initially gesticulated to the crowd below and pointed at the sky. As he did so, one of the White House aides standing beneath the Blue Room Balcony shouted 'don't look'," Reuters reported.

Check out the stunning photos of the rare celestial event below.