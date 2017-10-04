Back in the 20th century, when technology was not that advanced, Hollywood actresses used some bizarre beauty tricks to immortalise youthfulness, get perfect pout and even perfect body.

Take a look at some of the bizarre beauty tricks Hollywood actress, including Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, used.

Joan Crawford's bizarre trick

The Academy Award-winning actress used to clean her eyes twice a day using boric acid. In her book My Way Of Life, she revealed that she used to keep her eyes soaked in boric acid and then wash them with cold water to make her eyes sparkle.

"Place pads soaked in witch hazel or boric acid over your eyelids and put on your favourite music," she said in her book.

Marilyn Monroe used five lip colours to get perfect pout and used marbles in bra

Want a perfect pout for your photos then follow Marilyn Monroe's simple beauty trick. The stunning actress used to use five different shades of lipstick for a perfect pout. "Her pout was created with five different varieties of lipstick and gloss: darker reds on the outer corners, lighter shades in the middle to lend dimension, with a highlighted cupid's bow and bottom lip," Monroe expert Gene London told The Telegraph.

The actress was also known for placing marbles in her bras to get the appearance of firm nipples.

"She always wore a bra to bed because she didn't want her breasts to sag," London said. "Marilyn took to placing marbles in her bras, or she'd take three buttons… and sew the buttons together and place those inside her dress."

Gloria Grahame used to stuff top lip with cotton

The gorgeous actress used to stuff her top lip with cotton balls to make it look fuller. She believed that the puffier lip was somehow sexier. While Grahame considered it sexy, her co-stars had a problem with this trick. According to author Vincent Curcio, her co-stars would complain that she often used to run to the bathroom to replace the cotton because it would gather saliva.

Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn used safety pin to separate lashes

To get the perfect doe-eyed look and picture-perfect lashes, the Breakfast at Tiffany's actress made sure that each of her mascaraed eyelashes was separated using a safety pin.

Her son Sean in a book in 1999 revealed that her makeup artist Alberto de Rossi used to apply "mascara to her lashes, and then very carefully separate each one with a sharp safety pin."

Fannie Ward's bizarre trick to remain young

The actress used to hang upside down from a door frame to maintain her youthful looks. "The strange posture causes blood to pour generously through the skin to which it has been more or less a stranger. The wasting tissues of the face receive their needed blood bath, a very freshet that nourishes and revivifies. This practice will freshen the most faded complexion," she explained it to Harper's Bazaar, according to Buzzfeed.