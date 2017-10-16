Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the hottest couples.

Earlier, the two hesitated to hold each other's hand in public, but now they pose together for the cameras.

The duo had won everyone's hearts when they appeared in a shampoo commercial together for the first time in 2013.

And now they are coming back! And the lovebirds can't take their eyes off each other.

Mohey from the house of Manyavar has signed on Anushka Sharma as its new brand ambassador. The actor will endorse Mohey - an ethnic celebration wear for women, comprising lehengas, sarees, gowns and suits.

Virat Kohli is one of the few celebrities around who has dared to come out and admit his relationship with lady-love Anushka Sharma.

Excitement has been at an all time high since it was announced that one of the two big guns of India — Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli — are coming together for the first time in the history of Indian television to celebrate the festival of lights, and entertain fans on a Diwali special episode.

Virat and Anushka's shoot for Manyavar! ?❤️❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

The channel recently teased their fans with a short video that gives us a glimpse of Aamir and Virat bonding over the game of blocks and Bhangra.

One thing that catches our attention in the video is Virat saying "Nushkie is very honest," as he talks about Anushka. He is seen adding that he has fallen in love only once in his life.

So all you Virushka fans out there, this is the name Virat adoringly calls his girlfriend Anushka!

Good morning everyone! ?❤️ #Goals ? A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

In the same episode, Virat is seen telling Aamir what he likes or dislikes about Anushka. Virat says she is always honest and extremely caring, and has improved him as a person over the past three-four years.

On the other hand, he dislikes her being irregular with timings, as she is always 5-7 minutes late.