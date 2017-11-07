A day before posting its third-quarter earnings as a public company, Snapchat faced a worldwide outage for at least four hours on Monday. A flood of complaints was seen on rival Twitter.

"We're aware of the issue and working on a fix," Snapchat said on its support Twitter account, recommending that users stay logged on

We're aware of the issue and working on a fix? Stay tuned for updates! ⚠️We recommend staying logged into your account. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017

According to Reuters, users started experiencing this problem at about 8 pm.

Many users reportedly tweeted about being unable to sign in after logging off the Snapchat account, which is famous among individuals fewer than 30 for posting pictures that are consequently deleted within 24 hours.

A Snapchat user @bradleykeegan11 wrote, "(Snapchat) won't let me log in and keeps saying 'could not connect'."

Last month, Snapchat had faced at least a couple of technical issues. The issues come days after WhatsApp messaging service went down over the globe for 45 minutes.

Snapchat is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Its stock closed down at 2.8 percent at $14.83 on Monday, beneath its first sale of the stock cost of $17.